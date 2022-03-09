Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.200-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.750 EPS.

VRT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. 7,174,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Vertiv from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Vertiv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In other Vertiv news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

