VideoCoin Market Cap Hits $31.57 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $31.57 million and approximately $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

