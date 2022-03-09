Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc Sells 125,336 Shares

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 125,336 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $3,750,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bx Guidon Topco Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $680,501.16.

On Thursday, February 24th, Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 2.22.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 237,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 43.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 237.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 59,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

