Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lowered its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,500 shares during the quarter. Vipshop comprises about 1.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 146,617 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 94.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,111,000 after buying an additional 4,397,543 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth $25,341,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vipshop by 36.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,811,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,522 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 705,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,480,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

