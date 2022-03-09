Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Shares of NFJ opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.
In related news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
