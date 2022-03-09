Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of NFJ opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

