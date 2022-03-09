Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE ZTR opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Get Virtus Total Return Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTR. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 27,388 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 15.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after acquiring an additional 266,095 shares during the period. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.