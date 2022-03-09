Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,041 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Visa by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $8.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.76. 8,455,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,160,708. The stock has a market cap of $382.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.91.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.