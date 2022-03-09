Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $8.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.76. 8,455,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,160,708. The stock has a market cap of $382.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.91.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

