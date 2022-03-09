Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $744.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) will report $744.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $729.00 million to $786.35 million. Visteon posted sales of $746.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

VC opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. Visteon has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $136.58.

Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.