Vivid Seats (SEAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vivid Seats stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.54. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEAT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock valued at $365,120,681 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at $1,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at $2,635,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

