Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 10,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

