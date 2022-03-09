Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $4,685,580.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE HI opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

