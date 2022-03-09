Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,586,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vontier were worth $53,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,673,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vontier by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,376,000 after buying an additional 1,458,612 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 7,133.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 998,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after buying an additional 985,066 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vontier by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,900,000 after buying an additional 617,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,664,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,917,000 after acquiring an additional 601,815 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VNT opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

