VSBLTY Groupe Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Trading 7% Higher

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55. 68,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 231,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSBGF)

Vsblty Groupe Technologies Corp. operates as a security and retail analytics technology company. Its software modules include VisionCaptor, a digital signage content management system; DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; and VSBLTY Vector, a facial detection software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

