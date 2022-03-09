VSBLTY Groupe Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Trading 7% Higher

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55. 68,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 231,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83.
About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSBGF)
