W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $78.93 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average is $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

