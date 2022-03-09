W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.50.
Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $78.93 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average is $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74.
W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)
W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W. P. Carey (WPC)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.