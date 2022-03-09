Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Wabash National from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.83.

NYSE WNC opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $755.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,550.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wabash National will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,200.00%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,386 shares of company stock valued at $326,894 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after buying an additional 40,822 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 41.8% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after buying an additional 431,609 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 24.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after buying an additional 288,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,585,000 after buying an additional 12,628 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

