WABnetwork (WAB) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $71,330.21 and approximately $49.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00033112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00101916 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.