Wall Street Games (WSG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.09 Million

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $1.21 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00042092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,686.73 or 0.06414792 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,841.91 or 0.99901234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00041154 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

