Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Cut by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,178 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,348,000 after acquiring an additional 398,340 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after acquiring an additional 195,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.84. 130,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,685,759. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $387.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,804,018 shares of company stock valued at $808,946,272. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

