Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,348,000 after purchasing an additional 398,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 704,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.94, for a total transaction of $97,118,450.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,804,018 shares of company stock valued at $808,946,272. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $139.56. 212,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,685,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

