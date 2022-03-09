Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Reaches $35.83 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $35.83 million and approximately $39.15 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,615,048 coins and its circulating supply is 78,894,016 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

