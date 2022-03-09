Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Short Interest Update

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,500 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the January 31st total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.53.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.40%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,822,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,828,000 after buying an additional 43,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,796 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 70,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.