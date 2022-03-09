Wave Life Sciences Ltd. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of WVE opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.57. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $10.91.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 117.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 52,786 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

