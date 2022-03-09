Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Logitech International in a report released on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $69.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $140.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.30.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Logitech International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Logitech International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Logitech International by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Logitech International by 23.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.