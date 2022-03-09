Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 244 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Waste Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Waste Management by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $147.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.47 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.49%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.