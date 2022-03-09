Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 244 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Waste Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after buying an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $147.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.47 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.49%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.