Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power stock opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.69 and a fifty-two week high of $98.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

In other news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,613 shares of company stock worth $1,678,530. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

