Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM opened at $115.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.65 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.19.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

