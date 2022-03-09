Wedmont Private Capital Invests $404,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,504,000 after purchasing an additional 171,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,716,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,851,000 after acquiring an additional 497,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 999,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,677,000 after acquiring an additional 65,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $191.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.13. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $179.46 and a one year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

