Wedmont Private Capital Invests $479,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $147.93 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.96 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.09.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

