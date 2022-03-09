Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 243,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $50.17 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $2,977,684.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,000 shares of company stock worth $30,989,163 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

