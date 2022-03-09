Wedmont Private Capital Purchases New Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 5,807.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,649,000 after buying an additional 2,908,392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 43.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,429 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,417,000 after buying an additional 911,753 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,771,000 after buying an additional 662,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,748,000 after buying an additional 600,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average of $79.11.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.