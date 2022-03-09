Wedmont Private Capital Purchases New Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $222.79 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $208.24 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.