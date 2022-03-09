Wedmont Private Capital Takes $328,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 47,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.94. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $95.25 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

