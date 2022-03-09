Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE: KMP.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/22/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$25.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.50 to C$26.00.

2/18/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$25.50 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$26.75 price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT is now covered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.71. 188,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,848. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$18.34 and a twelve month high of C$24.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

