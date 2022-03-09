Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Schindler (SHLAF)

Schindler (OTCMKTS: SHLAF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/2/2022 – Schindler had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from CHF 270 to CHF 240. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Schindler had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from CHF 320 to CHF 300. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Schindler had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 305 to CHF 280.

2/18/2022 – Schindler had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 280 to CHF 260.

2/17/2022 – Schindler had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 272 to CHF 260. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Schindler was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $272.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $267.00.

Shares of SHLAF stock opened at $219.55 on Wednesday. Schindler Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $219.55 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.72.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

