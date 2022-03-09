Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO) Short Interest Update

Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the January 31st total of 505,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 770,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

WEJO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Wejo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Wejo Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Wejo Group alerts:

Shares of WEJO stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.61. Wejo Group has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $19.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEJO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wejo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wejo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wejo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wejo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.