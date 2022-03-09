Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 142.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $61,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

