Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 546 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Domo were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Domo by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Domo by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 33,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the third quarter worth approximately $15,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.69. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

About Domo (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.