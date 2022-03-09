Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $551,000 Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,603 shares of company stock worth $1,508,192. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.