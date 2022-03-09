Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 1st

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0751 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ERH opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating ) by 235.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

