Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the January 31st total of 36,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 132,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $177.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

