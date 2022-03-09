Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.18

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.18 and last traded at $48.18, with a volume of 98304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $368,123,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $202,707,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Western Digital by 64.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $300,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,365 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Western Digital by 631.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after acquiring an additional 994,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

