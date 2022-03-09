Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.18

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.18 and last traded at $48.18, with a volume of 98304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66.
In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $368,123,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $202,707,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Western Digital by 64.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $300,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,365 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Western Digital by 631.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after acquiring an additional 994,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.
About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
