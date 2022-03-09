WeWork (WE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WE opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62. WeWork has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,116,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,943,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

