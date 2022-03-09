White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Short Interest Up 30.7% in February

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE WTM traded up $13.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,046.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,036.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,058.51. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $978.51 and a 12-month high of $1,243.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.46.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 49.54%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTM. StockNews.com raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

