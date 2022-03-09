Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WCP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.50.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

TSE:WCP opened at C$10.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. The company has a market cap of C$6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.48. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.69 and a twelve month high of C$10.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.99%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.67 per share, with a total value of C$115,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,548,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,548,038.12. Insiders acquired 43,050 shares of company stock valued at $338,840 in the last ninety days.

About Whitecap Resources (Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.