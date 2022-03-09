William Blair Comments on Sovos Brands Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sovos Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SOVO. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at $2,093,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at $852,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $5,729,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $1,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $8,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.