William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cannonball Research started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

Shares of DV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. 26,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,761. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $830,408.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,422 shares of company stock worth $4,185,474.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,875,000 after buying an additional 2,324,457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at $18,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

