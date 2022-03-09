William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cannonball Research started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.
Shares of DV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. 26,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,761. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $48.42.
In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $830,408.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,422 shares of company stock worth $4,185,474.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,875,000 after buying an additional 2,324,457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at $18,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
About DoubleVerify (Get Rating)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
