Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $3.63 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after purchasing an additional 881,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after purchasing an additional 866,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,710,000 after purchasing an additional 803,609 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after acquiring an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.17. The company had a trading volume of 66,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

