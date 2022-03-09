Windward Capital Management Co. CA Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.20. The stock had a trading volume of 28,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,128. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $118.47 and a one year high of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.